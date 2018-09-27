Bright Spot: Block Party for Peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's time to get ready for a weekend of family fun in Raleigh at the 13th annual Block Party for Peace.

"There's something out here for every generation."

Started by Representative Antonio Parkinson before he was elected to office, the purpose of the block party is to reduce crime in the community.

"If we can improve people's quality of life they are less likely to be kicking your back door in."

The block party brings community resources together in one place.

"It goes after the root causes of some of the issues that may be happening at the neighborhood level."

Throughout the weekend the block party hosts a college fair, a health fair and one of the largest job fairs in the city.

"If you don't have a job you can come there and get a job. If you have a job already you can come there and get a better job."

It's a party with a purpose. Parkinson is proud that in the previous years there have been no incidents of violence or crime associated with the event. It's a day of unity for people living there.

"It sets itself apart from other events because it has that energy in the air where everyone has that common goal and it feels good."

This year the block party is returning to its original home on Austin Peay. Parkinson said the positive results from the annual event are obvious.

"More home ownership happens, less crime happens and before you know it you have a model community where people are happy and people are excited about living there."

Ultimately the Block Party For Peace is about empowering the people of this community to create and live better lives in their homes and neighborhoods.