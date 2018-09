× Wreck shuts down westbound lanes on I-40 in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound lanes on I-40 remain closed due to an accident involving an injury just west of the Mississver River bridge in West Memphis, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

ARTDOT told drivers to consider using the I-55 crossing while the scene is being cleared.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.