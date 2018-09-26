× Woman found in grassy area after reported shooting overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being found in a grassy area in the Cherokee area.

WREG was on the scene when the woman was taken away from the area of Barron and Parkland in an ambulance. She was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, but the extent of her injuries have not been released.

Police said they were called to the area around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after shots were fired.

Police blocked off Barron Avenue so they could search for any evidence. At this time we don’t know what caused this shooting.