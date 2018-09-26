× MPD identifies three Memphis officers relieved of duty after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police on Wednesday identified three officers who were relieved of duty after an officer-involved shooting that left a man hospitalized after a traffic stop.

Memphis police chased Martavious Banks, 25, inside a home on Gill in Whitehaven Sept. 17 and fired multiple shots at him while innocent residents ducked for cover and watched in shock.

“They left him laying for, like, 30 minutes,” a witness said. “I’m still in shock. They were trying to put me in the car. I was still trying to run.”

The officers who have been relieved of duty pending the ongoing investigation are:

Officer Jamarcus Jeames (26) (Involved in the initial traffic stop and is the officer who fired shots)

Assignment: Airways Station

Hired: March of 2017

Christopher Nowell (27) (Involved in initial traffic stop and made the scene after shooting occurred)

Assignment: Airways Station

Hired: September of 2014

Michael R. Williams II (27) (Involved in the initial traffic stop and made the scene as the shooting occurred)

Assignment: Airways

Hired: August of 2015

MPD has said the officers turned off either their body cameras or dashboard cameras for all or part of the incident. Memphis police received the cameras after another officer-involved shooting in 2015.

Michael Williams, the president of the Memphis Police Association, will not be involved in the investigation of the of the recent officer-involved shooting because he is related to one of the officers, Michael R. Williams II.

A group of activists along with Banks’ mother marched to the Memphis Police Association headquarters Wednesday, accusing the police union and police department of covering up the investigation. They called for the FBI to investigate the incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently handling the investigation.

Banks remains in intensive care, his mother said,

Happening now outside Memphis Police Association headquarters @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/qfvKOyUayH — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) September 26, 2018