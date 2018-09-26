× Police: Tanker overturns in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Authorities are on the scene after a tanker truck overturned at Metro Drive and Desoto Road in Olive Branch Wednesday night, the Olive Branch Police Department said.

Desoto Road at Hacks Cross Road and Desoto Road at Alexander Road are blocked off. Ridgewood to Metro Drive is also affected at this time.

In a statement posted to Facebook, police say:

“There is no active evacuation and no cause for concern. Please avoid this area at this time while crews work to clear the accident.”

It’s not clear what caused the tanker to overturn.

This is a developing story.