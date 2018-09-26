× Rise Up Memphis to issue list of demands after officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rise Up Memphis has planned a rally and march following last week’s officer-involved shooting that left 25-year old Martavious Banks in critical condition.

The organization said they are unhappy with the city’s response to the shooting and they are meeting on Wednesday to peacefully release a list of demands to Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Police Department.

They would like the city to release the body and dash camera footage of the incident along with the names of the officers involved. They are also calling for a change in police policy and a meeting with both the police director and Mayor Strickland.

The rally begins at 1:30 p.m. at Victorian Village Park at the corner of Adams and Jefferson.