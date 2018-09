× Police: Man found shot to death in East Memphis, 3 suspects wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the 1600 block of Harville Street.

Police responded just before 6 p.m. The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspects are described as three black males in a white Hyundai Sonata or Honda Civic.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.