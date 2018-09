LIVE: Testimony continues on day two of the Jessica Chambers murder trial

Mobile Users: Click here

BATESVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi jury returns to the courtroom on Wednesday for day two of the Jessica Chambers murder trial.

Quinton Tellis is accused of killing Jessica Chambers in 2014. Tellis’ 2017 trial on capital murder charges ended in a hung jury.

This trial could last a week. Prosecutors say cellphone locations, video, DNA on a key chain and Tellis’ statements link him to Chambers’ death. A new witness may testify she picked up Tellis that night near where Chambers was burned.

The defense emphasizes multiple emergency workers heard the dying Chambers say someone named “Eric” or “Derek” attacked her.

Tellis faces another murder indictment in 2015′s death of Meing-Chen Hsiao in Monroe, Louisiana.

