Family: Member of Beale Street Flippers among shooting victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members confirmed that one of the victims killed in the deadly Cane Creek Apartments shooting was a member of the Beale Street Flippers who had appeared on the TV show “America’s Got Talent.”

Jessie Williams was killed in the shooting, family said.

Williams and three friends in the Beale Street Flippers appeared on the show in 2009. The group has been performing acrobatics in downtown Memphis for decades.

Monday’s night’s shooting at the South Memphis apartment complex killed three people: A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old identified as Calitri Boone died later at a hospital. Two others were also injured.

Witnesses reported hearing 40-50 shots and seeing a man fire a weapon as two groups of women fought outside the apartments.

Memphis Police said they are increasing patrols in the area.