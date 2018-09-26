Family looking for hit-and-run suspect who hit two cars, critically injuring woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- New video released only to WREG shows the moment when a stolen car crossed the yellow line on Jackson Avenue and hit two cars traveling in the opposite direction.

Brandi Sikora was driving the second car.

“She didn’t have time to get out of the way," her husband Jason Sikora said.

His wife was in the car with her mother and stepfather on their way to the Pink Palace to celebrate their birthdays.

They all ended up at Regional One Medical Center. Brandi Sikora is the only one though with lasting injuries.

"Her pelvis is fractured in four places and her nose is broken between her eyes," her husband said. "This is looking like an 18-month healing process for her."

Jason and Brandi met in the Navy and he defends the U.S. when he’s away. But he never thought he’d have to use those skills here at home.

“Everything goes into training, survival, taking action and making everything okay and she’s stable and doesn’t see fear in my own face. Seeing her in there with blood on her face, I was afraid for her," he said.

Now he’s hoping someone will recognize the driver in the video. Police say he was driving a stolen SUV and he ran off after the four-car accident.

A witness described him as a shorter man with blond hair and medium build, wearing khaki cargo shorts and a white T-shirt.

“Right now there’s no closure. I don’t know if it’s being investigated. I have no communication with MPD about this other than the person had fled and they hadn’t caught him yet," Jason Sikora said.

If you know anything, call MPD or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.