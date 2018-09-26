Does It Work: The Stem Citrus Sprayer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you like to season your salads or seafood with a lemon or a lime? If so, then you know that sometimes those seeds can be a pain. The Stem Citrus Sprayer claims to insert into a lemon or a lime for a fresh citrus mist and you don't even have to deal with the seeds.

With a guarantee like that, WREG's Corie Ventura had to put it to the Does It Work test.

"Okay, so here it is. It's the Stem Citrus Sprayer. You can see the bigger one is for the lemon and the smaller one is for the lime."

The directions were pretty simple. Just cut off a small portion of the lemon, then take the Stem Citrus Sprayer and insert it into the lemon. Rotate it while you insert it and then spray.

Ventura kicked off the test with a lemon.

She cut off the top part using a knife.

"You take this point, drill it into the lemon and we should have a little mist."

"Okay, not much pressure. Super simple," she said.

It worked! She was able to spray lemon juice on a piece of salmon without having to deal with the seeds.

Time to move on to the lime.

Again, she sliced off a piece from the top then inserted the smaller Stem Citrus Sprayer into the lime while rotating it.

Voila! You really can spray your salads and seafood with fresh citrus mist and you don`t even have to pick out the seeds.

Stem Citrus Sprayer, you passed the Does It Work test.

If you have a product you would like Corie to test, email her at corie.ventura@wreg.com.