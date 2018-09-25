× Woman accused of raping juvenile relative released on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody after being accused of having sexual relations with a family member.

According to police, they received a tip that Pareisha Johnson was having sex with a teenage family member.

Police said they brought Johnson in for questioning at which time she confessed to performing oral sex on the juvenile in the living room of her home.

Johnson was charged with aggravated statutory rape.

She was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.