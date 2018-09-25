× Witnesses say more than 40 shots fired in deadly South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — So many bullets were fired during a shooting that killed one man and injured for other people at a South Memphis apartment complex Monday night, bystanders said they thought they were fireworks.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said she saw a man firing from two guns, and heard someone fire back.

“I heard like 40 to 50 shots,” she said. “And they were here. They were loud. Forty, 50 shots.”

It all started with an argument between two groups, police said Tuesday. Neighbors said the shooting started after several girls got into a fight, and it may have been over a boy.

The shooting at the Cane Creek Apartments killed a 37-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two male victims, ages 17 and 30, were taken to Regional One in critical condition. Two female victims, ages 18 and 37, were taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

“We came over and looked and there was one man, he couldn’t have been 16 or 17, in a pool of blood,” said a witness who was working across the street from the Cane Creek Apartments.

“There were people all over there crying, people who got shot in the face, got shot in the back. The young lady standing beside us she got shot in the legs. I mean, it was just wild over there, it was like the Wild West over there.”

Three victims are still in the hospital; two are critical and one non-critical, police said. A fifth victim wasn’t found until later.

Police believe one of the people who fired a weapon was also a shooting victim.

Tuesday morning, neighbors got a good look at the bloodshed and found bullet holes and blown-out tires on their cars.

Police have not released the names of the victims or suspects, and no one has been arrested.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.