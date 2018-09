× Verizon customers reporting service problems today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Verizon is reporting widespread outages across much of the Southeast and Eastern U.S. Tuesday.

Customers are reporting spotty service with out going and incoming calls, or no service at all.

According to downdetector.com, reports of problems began coming in around 8 a.m. and peaked at 9.

A live map of reports shows Memphis and the Mid-South affected.