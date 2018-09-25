Trump’s UN speech draws blank stares, laughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED NATIONS — President Donald Trump’s address to the U.N. General Assembly drew blank stares, headshakes and even laughter from wary world leaders.

His opening line Tuesday, as he bragged about how successful his administration has been, was widely laughed at by the assembled group of world leaders.

Trump briefly appeared flustered before remarking that it was not the reaction he expected.

"I didn't expect that reaction, but OK," he said.

Trump has long claimed that his predecessors’ weak leadership prompted other nations “to laugh” at the U.S.

Some in the audience also grumbled during Trump’s remarks when he said “we reject the ideology” of globalism and criticized nations such as Germany for agreeing to an oil pipeline with Russia.

When Trump criticized socialism, a member of the Swedish delegation frowned with disapproval.