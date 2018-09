× Trump rally scheduled for Oct. 2 in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rally for President Donald Trump is scheduled in Southaven next month, according to the president’s website.

The rally is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Tickets can be found here.

The website does not specify where the rally will be held or whether Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance.

Another Trump rally is scheduled in Johnson City, Tennessee on Oct. 1