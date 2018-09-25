Shelby County Election Commission hosts drive-thru registration events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Election Commission wants to get you registered as part of National Voter Registration Day.
On Tuesday, the group is holding several drive thru voter registration events. All potential voters have to do is stop by, fill out a form and then hand it back to the SCEC employee.
Your voter registration card will be delivered by mail.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Audubon Park – Poplar/Perkins
- Charjean Park – 2601 Ketchum Road
- Douglass Park – 1616 Ash Road
- Heroes Park – 4580 Riverdale Road
- Johnson Road Park – 2970 Johnson Road
- Polly Williams Park – 3888 Auburn Road
- Oakhaven Park – 3875 Bishops Bridge Road