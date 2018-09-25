× Shelby County Election Commission hosts drive-thru registration events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Election Commission wants to get you registered as part of National Voter Registration Day.

On Tuesday, the group is holding several drive thru voter registration events. All potential voters have to do is stop by, fill out a form and then hand it back to the SCEC employee.

Your voter registration card will be delivered by mail.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations: