LOS ANGELES — A seven-year-old is taking social media by storm after an amazing performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” over the weekend.

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja received a standing ovation after the performance Sunday evening at the StubHub Center ahead of the L.A. Galaxy’s home game against the Seattle Sounders.

Even the players couldn’t help but smile.

MVP of the game! https://t.co/eZ2WdQsVN7 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2018