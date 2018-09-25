SCS investigating Germantown High teacher accused of using racial slur in class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Germantown High School teacher is being investigated after administrators received reports he used the n-word in class.

"When we first got in there he was yelling at a boy for saying the n-word. But when he was yelling at him he was saying it to him at the same time." a student said. "So then he was like, 'What's up my n****s? And he repeated it multiple times. We all felt uncomfortable, but we didn't say anything. We're still trying to make him get that we don't mean it like that. But then he just got up and walked out of the classroom."

The senior, who was in class when it happened, says her friend tried to explain to the teacher the word wasn't said in a derogatory way.

She says she and most of her classmates were shocked.

"He was upset that we used the word and we wee upset that he had to say it. He could've used a different word instead of repeating the word, cause not everybody in the classroom was saying it."

The student tells us, he teaches social studies and coached the baseball teams. The students says he's a good teacher but could've handles the situation better.

"Most of the students here are African-American, so they were really offended by it, the fact that he even said it."

SCS sent WREG a statement saying:

"He knew what he was doing, so he shouldn't do it," the student said.

One parent told us she was notified about the incident through a voicemail from the school and felt confident the situation would be handled properly.