SCLC pushing for change in wake of officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new calls from some in the community for Memphis Police to change their body camera police after Martavious Banks was shot by police following a traffic stop on September 17.

Already, we know 48 officers have been disciplined for violating MPD's body cam or dash cam policy.

Members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference say discipline isn't enough. They want officers fired when they turned off their cameras.

They say they haven't brought this proposal to MPD yet, but plan to. They also says they're planning on launching a program to teach people how to interact with police to avoid these potentially deadly encounters.

The pastors say they have high expectations for their proposals when they take them to the Memphis Police Department. One even called Director Rallings "a man of integrity."