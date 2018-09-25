× Police: Woman accused of hitting car takes off with alleged victim clinging to hood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was taken into custody after allegedly hitting another woman and taking off down Shelby Drive with the victim clinging to the hood of her car.

The incident reportedly started in the Technicolor parking lot on Southridge Boulevard.

The victims told police they were sitting in a car around 8 a.m. on September 11 when they were hit by an older model Toyota Camry. The female driver reportedly fled the scene after the initial impact but were chased down by the victims, who tried to corral her using their car.

Again, the woman reportedly struck the car in an attempt to escape.

That’s when one of the victims got out of the car and attempted to stop the woman by standing in front of the Camry. The female driver refused to stop and ended up hitting the woman, sending her onto the hood of her car, police said.

That’s when the suspect allegedly took off.

According to the police report, the car traveled more than a mile before the suspect slowed the car at Shelby Drive and Hickory Hill Road and the victim was able to jump to safety.

Authorities didn’t release any specifics, but said they were eventually able to identify the driver as Crystal Caldwell.

Caldwell was taken into custody at which time she reportedly confessed to the crime. She was charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.