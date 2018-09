× Police investigating after missing man’s car discovered on I-55 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for answers after a Memphis man disappeared without a trace.

According to police, Cornelius Mackey left his Hickory Wood Cove home Sunday.

The next day his 2009 Chrysler 3LX was located and towed from the I-55 bridge, but there was no sign of the missing man.

Mackey has not been seen or heard from since Sunday.

If you know anything that could help, call police.