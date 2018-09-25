× Neighbors voice concerns following shooting that left 4 injured, 1 man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loved ones and neighbors said violence recently started seeping into their complex following a shooting in South Memphis Monday night that left one man dead and two teens and two adults injured.

Three of the victims remain in the hospital. Two are in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We need to pray. It’s praying time people. It’s actually time to pray,” said Annette Berry, who lives feet from Monday’s crime scene. “Families are affected. Neighbors are affected. Neighborhoods are affected.”

Police said two groups got into a fight at Cane Creek Apartments that quickly escalated into gun violence.

“It sounded like fire crackers went off for a minute,” one witness described. “You heard kids screaming , hollering and running left to right.”

One witness told us they heard 40 to 50 shots coming from one man with two guns.

Police said one man died and a 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old woman and two more adults went to the hospital.

MPD reports several cars were hit. There were many individuals involved, and it’s unclear who actually lived in the complex.

MPD’s crime tracker shows 39 incidents within a quarter-mile of the complex within the past three months, including shootings.

Management has yet to return our calls, but we uncovered the 125-unit complex receives a low-income housing tax credit and has worked to keep it safe by joining the district attorney’s anti-tresspass program.

Police said they will increase patrols as they try to piece together Monday’s deadly violence.

“We are heartbroken. People need to start praying. Don’t let these situations escalate,” said Berry.

Police said at this point, no charges have been filed. They told us they believe one of the people shot may be responsible.