Memphian Heck with one heck of a putt to win 2018 Junior Ryder Cup

PARIS, FRANCE – In pulsating fashion, the United States of America defeated Europe 12 1/2-11 1/2 in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup at Golf Disneyland at Disneyland Paris.

In what will certainly go down as one of the most dramatic of the 11 biennial renditions played, Rachel Heck, 16, of Memphis, Tennessee, clinched the winning half-point on Hole No. 18 with a 12-foot birdie putt that halved the match with Annabell Fuller, 16, of England, and sent the U.S. players into a joyous celebration.

“It’s incredible to have the team be right on the green,” said Heck, who made the cut last week in her second major on the LPGA Tour at the Evian Masters. Keep in mind, Heck, a Stanford commit, is still a high school student. “It was the most incredible experience of my life. It is so nice to be in Paris playing with my best friends.”

Michael Thorbjornsen, 16, of Wellseley, Massachusetts, set up Heck with a 315-yard drive to the green, within five feet of the No. 18 pin. His eagle putt on the par 4 was true for a 2-up win over 15-year old Spaniard David Puig. The late game heroics ensured that the U.S. would retain the Junior Ryder Cup, as the defending champion only needs a tie (12 points) to maintain possession of the trophy.

–PGA of America