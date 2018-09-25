× Police: Man charged after firing shot at pregnant woman during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man took road rage too far. Police say Laterrell Cline is charged with attempted murder after shooting at a pregnant woman and her boyfriend.

Police say it all started when Cline veered over into a couple’s lane on I-40.

“He could have put that child in harm’s way and someone could have come out dead,” driver Jeff Nickleberry said.

The woman in the car that Cline hit was eight months pregnant.

“That is terrible, sickening,” Nickleberry said.

Cline pulled over. But when asked to turn over his insurance, he drove off.

The couple followed him to Warford and Mt. Olive where they got his tag number and thought the worse part was over.

“People are crazy out here,” driver Melvin Phillips said.

The couple pulled up to the next stop sign and that’s when they say they saw Cline again. This time, he pulled up across from them and got out with a gun.

Police say he started shooting, putting bullet holes in the couples truck. One of the rounds hit their windshield on the passenger side where the pregnant woman was sitting.

“It’s not that serious. I don’t know what people are thinking these days,” a driver said.

Police traced the license plate number back to Cline and put him in a lineup, where the couple was able to pick him out.

Drivers agree that it’s best Cline stay off of the road.

“Someone like that needs to be behind bars,” a driver said.

We reached out to the couple. But right now they are a little shaken up and didn’t want to talk about it.