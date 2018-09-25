× Lawsuit filed in Osceola police shooting

OSCEOLA, Ark. — A 16-year-old male who was shot by an Osceola police officer last year has filed a lawsuit.

The shooting happened last year. And now the officer, the police chief and the city are named in the suit.

Zyrion Matlock, 16, was shot in the back while running from a gas station that was allegedly robbed. Officer Jennifer Ephilin said she went to change hands with her gun when it went off.

The shooting was ruled accidental.

Matlock is suing for medical expenses and attorney fees, and the suit demands Officer Ephilin be tried in court.