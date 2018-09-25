× Kruger Tissue Group hosting job fair

Kruger Tissue Group, one of North America’s leading manufacturers of quality tissue products for home, industrial and commercial use, will be holding a job fair Oct. 10.

The company will be hiring production machine operators, industrial mechanics, electrical & instrumentation technicians, and entry-level packing positions.

Job Fair attendees should bring a copy of their resumes and can also apply online at the company’s website, ktgusa.com.

The job fair event is scheduled for from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Cook Convention Center in downtown Memphis.