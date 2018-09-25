Former American Idol contestant accused of trashing previously owned home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — A Benton County woman is working to fix up the house she just bought after she says it was trashed by the people who sold it to her.

Yvonne Hall says she's spent a lot of time and money fixing up the house she just bought in August. But then something terrible happened.

"Everything in the house had been just, ransacked."

Hall says after not hearing from the previous owners for almost two months, she didn't know what to do with the stuff they left behind. So she started getting ready to sell it.

"I had been cateloging these items. I had priced them with Google while trying to fix the house up," she said.

But before she could do that, she says the family broke into her new home, taking what they left behind.

According to the police report she filed, the family went in and out of her home for two hours. One of the suspects listed on the report, Bailey Eubanks, was a contestant on this past season of American Idol.

We reached out to him and his family but didn't get a response.

Neighbors say they're surprised about what was left behind in the house.

"It's almost as if four people got up that day, went to work, school, or got killed in a car wreck and didn't come home and the dog was left," a neighbor said.

The report states there was a dog left in the house that was only fed a couple times a week.

Hall is physically not able to fix the house up on her own. That's why her new community is stepping up to help.

"I'm disabled. I don't have any feeling on this side. I work hard to do what I can to just make ends meet." she said. "Neighbors helping neighbors, helping Christians. And that's what we did."

They're all helping Hall make the place look more like home.

But in the meantime, Hall has to go to court to face the previous owners in hopes of getting justice.

We reached out to the Benton County Sheriff's Department to see if anyone is actually charged with a crime. They haven't gotten back to us.