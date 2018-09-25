× FedEx looking for workers this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Express is looking to hire workers for permanent part-time positions at its Memphis World Hub.

The company will hold a job fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D.

Jobs pay hourly wages starting at $13 with a minimum of 17.5 hours a week guaranteed and medical coverage with premiums starting at $6 per month. Tuition assistance and vision and dental coverage also are available.

Applicants must be at least 18 and able to lift 75 pounds.