Woman accused of critically injuring juvenile with iron

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A 24-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly critically injuring a relative with an iron.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Royston Lane Saturday evening.

According to police, Kierra Rodgers returned home from dinner around 7 p.m. and walked upstairs to get ready to go back out for the evening. At some point she and the male victim reportedly began arguing and eventually started “wrestling” each other in the upstairs hallway.

Police said the 24-year-old became tired of “playing.” That’s when she said she grabbed the iron and threw it up in the air. It struck the juvenile’s head on the way down, she said.

The juvenile was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Rodgers was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault.