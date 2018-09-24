× U.S. Marshals searching for accused Zorro Market murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man previously arrested in connection to a first-degree murder case in Memphis is now wanted again.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service warrants have been issued for Christian Hall on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Investigators said Hall shot and killed Khaled Khayet in June 2015 at the Zorro Market in the 7900 block of East Shelby Drive.

Police said they were also able to connect two other men – Marco Vales and Antonio Jones- to the crime as well.

Vales was convicted for his role in December 2017. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said he would be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence for the murder and a minimum of 15 years for the robbery.

Jones was indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury in April 2018 and is awaiting trial.

As for Hall, he was arrested on charges shortly after the murder back in 2015. However, those charges appear to have been dropped in January 2018.

Since the U.S. Marshals Service is now searching for him, it appears new charges have been or are about to be filed.

WREG is working to learn more.