Suspects still at large following weekend robbery, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were critically injured over the weekend after three suspects opened fire during a robbery.

According to police, the incident happened in the 3700 block of Vanuys Road on Saturday.

Two men were reportedly outside when three other men approached them and told the victims to give them everything. One suspect then pointed a gun at the victims.

The victims told police once they saw the weapon they both ran towards a home for safety.

All three suspects also took off running while at least one opened fire on the fleeing victims.

One of the victims was struck in the leg while another – identified as Jonathan Sehar – was shot in the torso. Police were told Sehar ran to shut the front door of the home when he was shot in the left lower back.

He and the first victim were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It appears they will be okay.

If you know anything that could help police catch those responsible, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.