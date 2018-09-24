× Police investigating weekend homicide in Clarksdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Clarksdale police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and left in the middle of the street over the weekend.

According to police, first responders were called to the 500 block of Garfield Street early Saturday morning. That’s where they found 26-year-old David Wilson in the middle of the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said Wilson was later pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything that could help police, call (662) 621-8156.