Manhunt Monday: Who killed Gerail Jeans?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gerail Jeans told his mother he loved her and would see her later, but that never happened.

His family believes someone may have set him up and gunned him down in an unsolved murder from April of 2016.

"When he left the house that night, he said, 'Mom, I'll be back around 12 o'clock 'cause I got to be at work," said Barbara Jeans.

It was the last time she saw her son alive.

Memphis police say 24-year-old Gerail Jeans' body was found in South Memphis on Dempster Street. He was sitting behind the wheel of his SUV, his body riddled with bullets.

His mother was devastated.

"I don't want to wish this upon no family. no mother, no father."

Jeans' mother has spent two long years waiting for her son's killer to be brought to justice. She believes her son may have known his killer and possibly considered them friends.

"They really done destroyed me, and a lot of people you know, they know who did it, but they won't come forward," she said.

She vows to spend the rest of her life pushing for answers and fighting for justice.

"I don't care if I'm on my dying bed, I'm gonna try to see where his killers is."

If you know who killed Jeans, call the Memphis Police at 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.