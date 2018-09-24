× Man accused of kidnapping two women, three small children at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly kidnapping and threatening to kill a grandmother, a young mother and her three small children.

The mother told police she arrived home Sunday to find her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children, Kenny Brown, inside her apartment. Brown did not have permission to be inside the home or have a key, the woman told police.

Scared, she gathered her children – ages four, two and one years old- and got into her mother’s car. The grandmother jumped into the driver’s seat while the mother got behind the wheel.

As they were driving away, the woman said Brown jumped on the hood of the car and drew a gun on them. She told police he threatened to shoot them if they didn’t stop the car. That’s when Brown reportedly got into the back seat of the car with the children, pointed the gun at the grandmother and told her to drive.

At some point during the encounter, the grandmother stopped for gas. Thinking on her feet, she quickly went inside the store to pay, called for help and then returned to the car where she was once more told to drive.

But the nightmare didn’t end there.

Brown eventually made everyone except the grandmother get out of the car and start walking. The mother told police Brown kept the gun on her and threatened to kill her. He even held the kids at gunpoint, she said.

The family was eventually saved by police when responding officers were flagged down by the mother.

Brown was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping.

A mugshot was not available for Brown as of 11 a.m. Monday.