Man accused of jumping on hood of car, kidnapping ex-girlfriend and kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and three children.

Police say when a woman got to her apartment in the Sherwood Forest area Sunday she saw her boyfriend inside. She told police she got into a car with mother and three young children and that's when he jumped on the car and terrorized them.

Neighbors at the Robin Hood Park apartments say they saw the commotion there, but didn't want to get involved.

The victim says her ex-boyfriend, Kenny Brown, jumped on the hood of her mother's car as they took off, pointed a gun at them, threatened to shoot them and fired a shot in the air.

She says that when they stopped the car, Brown got in and forced her mother to drive.

They ended up in 3700 block of Elliston, about a half mile away.

The victim says she and the kids got out of the car with brown and started walking, but she was able to flag down an officer driving by.

Police say Brown tried to get rid of his gun, but they found it in a yard nearby.

He's now facing five counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Brown was arrested in 2013 for aggravated burglary and theft, but the charges were dropped.

He will make his first court appearance Tuesday.