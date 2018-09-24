Live at 9: Pennies A Day, Block Party for Peace & Devin Crutcher

Pennies A Day program

A local organization is teaming up with a popular credit union here in the Mid-South to make sure children are learning the importance of saving money and banking. Rise Memphis is teaming up with Orion Federal Credit Union for the “Pennies A Day” program.

Linda Williams and Kimberly Morgan-West are two of the people behind this important program.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Female entrepreneurs in Tennessee

Tennessee is one of the top states for women who want to become entrepreneurs. Kim Heathcott is the brains behind Clarion Security and Gwen Tucker is the president of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

13th Annual Block Party for Peace

Crime is something that is not uncommon across the Mid-South and even right here in Memphis. Most of these crimes we hear about pertain to criminals looking for some sort of economic gain.

This weekend Block Party for Peace is throwing its 13th annual party to bring some good to the community in an effort to help cut the crime rate.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Devin Crutcher

The National Civil Rights Museum is hosting its free MLK Soul Concert Series and this Friday you'll have a chance to hear from Devin Crutcher.