Jury finds Galilee cemetery 99% at fault for botched burials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury Monday found Galilee Memorial Gardens 99 percent at fault for botched burials before the Bartlett cemetery was shut down by the state.

Funeral home directors were found 1 percent at fault.

The jury will return Tuesday to decide damages in the lawsuit.

The class-action lawsuit has nearly 1,200 plaintiffs. The defendants include more than a dozen funeral homes that sent bodies to Galilee Memorial Gardens for burial.

Investigations have revealed that the cemetery’s owners, the Lambert family, misplaced hundreds of bodies, buried multiple cadavers in the same grave and crushed caskets to fit them into single plots for years. Many people can’t find relatives’ graves.