Harmony Park residents dealing with messy problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at an Orange Mound apartment complex say they're dealing with leaky ceilings, mold, broken appliances and toilets and tubs backed up with human waste.

They say the property manager and the maintenance man at Harmony Park Apartments aren't doing anything about the issues — and they're actually getting worse.

"My toilet is actually leaking at the bottom, it's broken and when I flush my toilet, it goes in my tub," Precious Merritt said. "I called the office several times and they told me several times they were gonna come out and come fix it, but they never did, so I called corporate several times they didn't come."

Merritt she says she started having problems two months after she moved in, back in March. She says nothing was fixed and things got worse.

And she`s not the only one — several people flagged us down, describing awful conditions.

"It's been rough, it's been really rough," Jenise Vaughn said. "This pot right here, I boil water for my kids to take baths."

Vaughn says she had to change apartments within the complex six months ago.

"I moved from the back because my heater kept catching fire. We in there sleep and the heater on fire. What's going on? Called the office —she sent technicians out and it's still catching a fire. Code enforcement got that apartment shut down."

But her new apartment also has problems. She says the oven doesn't work and only one burner works on the stove.

"The AC unit, every time it rain you can walk in my hallway right now, puddles of water. The sink down here. You run water in that sink. Puddles of water."

We tried to speak to the property manager but they didn't want to comment and asked us to leave the property.

WREG discovered there have been more than 20 complaints to Shelby County Code Enforcement since the beginning of this year.

Local property records show TN Harmony LLC and WI Harmony LLC are the owners of Harmony Park apartments.