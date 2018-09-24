× Hardeman County inmates moved out of jail

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The cameras in the Hardeman County Jail crashed Monday morning, causing the sheriff’s department to move all the inmates to other facilities.

Sheriff John Doolen said the camera system at the Bolivar facility crashed at 8:10 a.m.

Inmates were moved to other facilities in West Tennessee due to safety concerns for staff and other inmates, and to reduce the possibility of escape, Doolen said.

Earlier this month, an inmate was found dead at the Hardeman County Jail. Wrestler Brian Lawler also died at the facility in July.