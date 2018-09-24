× Convicted child rapists sentenced to decades behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men will spend at least the next five decades behind bars after they were both convicted of raping children in unrelated cases.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Quintin Brittenum received the longest sentence of 55 years. He will not be eligible for parole.

Prosecutors said the 54-year-old sexually assaulted a seven and nine year old on different occasions between May and December 2015. All of the attacks reportedly happened inside a Frayser home.

He was convicted in July.

Prior to that, Brittenum was sentenced to eight years behind bars after being found guilty of aggravated sexual battery.

The second man, Rodney Miller, was sentenced to 50 years with no parole after he was accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with the daughter of a family friend.

The little girl said she was 11 years old when Miller began touching her inappropriately.

Prosecutors said the relationship was discovered about a year later in 2016 after the mother came across explicit text messages between Miller and the girl.