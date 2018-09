Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were shot Monday night at an apartment complex in South Memphis.

Police responded to the Cane Creek Apartments off Ragan Street around 9 p.m.

Police said two victims were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another two in non-critical condition.

Witnesses says several women were fighting outside the apartment complex when a man came outside and opened fire. They also said at least two of the victims were teens. Police had not confirmed that by 10 p.m.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.​