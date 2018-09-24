× Accused thief tackled by shopper after allegedly punching security guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused thief is behind bars after allegedly being pinned to the ground by an unknown shopper.

According to police, John Boxdorter went inside a store in the 4200 block of Summer Avenue and asked an employee for four packs of Marlbaros and a pack of Camel cigarettes. When the employee handed the 54-year-old suspect the cartons, the man allegedly took off towards the door.

Seeing what was happening, the security guard stepped in his way and told him to stop. She was reportedly punched in the face for her efforts.

That’s when a male shopper tackled the suspect and held him on the floor until officers arrived.

Authorities said the unknown man punched the suspect twice in the mouth, causing him to bleed.

Boxdorter was charged with assault, resitting official detention and theft of property.