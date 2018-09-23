× Police: Suspect flees scene after robbing Target pharmacy in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing the pharmacy department at Target in East Memphis Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene just before 3 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a green shirt. He has facial hair and gray hair in his beard.

Police say he was armed with a gun and fled the scene in a 1998 gray mini van.

There are no reported injuries.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.