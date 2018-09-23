× Police: Man breaks into house, draws bath before arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for breaking into a home moments before he was about to take a bath, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to the scene in the 3700 block of Barron Avenue in East Memphis around 7:30 p.m. on September 21. Upon arrival, they were told the suspect, Jamal Staples, was still on the scene, and that a representative from the property management company was on the way with a key to enter the home.

After entering the home, Staples was found in inside of the home with multiple lights on and a bathtub filled with water. Police say, he told them he was about to take a bath.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody. He does not live on the property nor is he a leaseholder/owner.

Staples told police he got a key to the property from a family member who owns the renovation company that he works for. He did not tell police the name of the company or the relative he alleges gave him the key.

Staples has been charged with criminal trespass and theft of property.

This is an ongoing investigation.