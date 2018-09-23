× Police identify suspect, victim in shooting at Collierville industrial park

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville Police Department has identified the suspect and the victim in a fatal shooting that happened at an industrial park Friday night.

Police say the victim, 50-year-old Bruce Henderson of Cordova, was an employee in the Progress Park industrial area. The suspect, Tremaine York, 21, of Moscow, Tennessee, is Henderson’s former co-worker.

York has been charged with first degree murder. York was Henderson’s former coworker. No bond has been set for him yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.