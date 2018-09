× Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at Navy and Bethuel in Millington Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to Regional One Hospital. Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident.

