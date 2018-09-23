Police: Man killed in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in the 5100 block of Kaye Avenue in East Memphis Sunday night, Memphis Police said.
First responders arrived on the scene just after 7:30 p.m. The fire department confirms the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Police say the suspect could possibly be occupying a white two-door Nissan Altima that was last seen going southbound on White Station.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.