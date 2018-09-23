× Police: Man killed in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in the 5100 block of Kaye Avenue in East Memphis Sunday night, Memphis Police said.

First responders arrived on the scene just after 7:30 p.m. The fire department confirms the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the suspect could possibly be occupying a white two-door Nissan Altima that was last seen going southbound on White Station.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Officers responded to a shooting at 5162 Kaye Avenue. One male has been pronounced deceased. The suspect was possibly occupying a white 2-dr Nissan Altima, last seen southbound on White Station. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 24, 2018