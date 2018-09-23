× Man killed in Binghampton hit-and-run

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that has left one man dead.

Police say a man was struck by a car at the intersection of Summer and Holmes.

Officers responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The 54-year-old victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The driver fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee.

Real Time Crime Center camera took a picture of the car that struck the victim.

Police say the vehicle may have damage to the middle or passenger side of the hood.

If you have any information pertaining to this hit-and-run accident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.