Millington, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a fatal car accident in Millington.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened in the 2600 block of Cuba Millington.

Deputies responded to the scene at sometime after 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says that traffic is being diverted while deputies investigate the cause of the accident.

